Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 191 to Rs 59,125 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

By PTI Published Date - 02:51 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 191 to Rs 59,125 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 191 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 59,125 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,934 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 1,955.70 per ounce in New York.