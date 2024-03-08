Friday, Mar 8, 2024
By PTI
Published Date - 8 March 2024, 06:04 PM
Gold futures rise Rs 184 to Rs 65,590/10 g

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 184 to Rs 65,590 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 184, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 65,590 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,430 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.51 per cent to USD 2,176.20 per ounce in New York.

