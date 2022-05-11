Watch: Mysterious golden chariot washed ashore in Srikakulam

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 01:04 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: In an astonishing occurrence, a golden chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam on Tuesday leaving the locals in awe.

For the last couple of days just ahead of Cyclone Asani, the sea has been rough with big waves forming every now and then. Officials suspect the chariot might have washed away from shores of Thailand, Japan or Malaysia.

The structure of the chariot is similar to the Wayo style architecture of Japan. It has inscriptions in foreign language dated 16-01-22.

This mysterious golden chariot compelled people to gather in scores to witness this miracle. Taking charge of the situation, the marine police took custody of this temple chariot.

The severe cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal ‘Asani’ has changed its course from north Andhra and Odisha state to Machilipatnam. There is also the likelihood of the cyclone returning to the sea after hitting the Machilipatnam coast.

