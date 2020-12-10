Golden day for Siddipet: Harish Rao

Harish urged the Chief Minister to sanction 1,000 more 2BHK flats, a basthi dawakhana and a three-town police station

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said several developmental works worth Rs 1,000 crore were inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Siddipet on Thursday.

“It’s a golden day for the people of Siddipet as the Chief Minister spent an entire day in the district inaugurating a 2BHK housing colony christened KCR Nagar, Government Medical College, underground drainage (UGD) system, Telangana Bhavan, and Rythu Vedika apart from laying the foundation stone for an IT Park,” he said, speaking at the Chief Minister’s public meeting.

Successive governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh ignored the poor in the Telangana region, and they were left to stay in slums without basic amenities. But, for Chandrashekhar Rao, the construction of 2BHK flats was a dream project to help the poor live with dignity and self-respect, the Finance Minister said.

Stating that Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy had earlier in the day said that even the gated community where he lived in plush Kondapur in the city did not have the piped gas supply, Harish said several amenities were provided for the residents of KCR Nagar. “I must have visited the area at least 400 times to oversee the progress. District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and I together must have visited the locality 100 times,” he said, adding that nothing gave him more pleasure than the colony coming to life.

Harish urged the Chief Minister to sanction 1,000 more 2BHK flats, a basthi dawakhana and a three-town police station. With four US-based entrepreneurs from Siddipet ready to start operations even before the inauguration of the IT Tower at Duddeda in the district, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao, observing their enthusiasm to get started immediately, suggested that the entrepreneurs start working from the old collectorate building once the government offices are shifted to the new building. “The youth in Siddipet would be trained to land jobs in the companies established in the district,” he added.

