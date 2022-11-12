Golf: Manu Gandas retains Telangana Masters trophy

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Defending champion Manu Gandas overcame a scare on the final hole to retain his title at the Telangana Golconda Masters 2022

Hyderabad: Defending champion Manu Gandas overcame a scare on the final hole to retain his title at the Telangana Golconda Masters 2022 with a four-day aggregate score of 23-under 257.

Despite a double-bogey on the final hole, Manu finished two strokes ahead of second-placed Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. As a result of his fifth win of the season, Gurugram-based Manu Gandas (63-60-65-69) moved up one place to second position on the PGTI Order of Merit. Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (64-65-65-65) also moved up one spot and now tops the rankings.

Manu earned a cheque of Rs 6 lakh for his effort while Yuvraj settled for the Rs 4 lakh runner-up cheque. Manu Gandas, the overnight leader by six shots, was well on course to the title till the 17th hole having led by four shots over Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Manu’s excellent driving, approach shots and chipping earned him five birdies in exchange for two bogeys over 17 holes.

However, Gandas found the bunker with his drive on the 18th and then couldn’t get it out of the bunker with his second shot. He finally landed it just short of the green with his fourth shot and left himself a tricky 12-feet conversion for double-bogey after his chip. Manu then displayed his steely resolve as he sank the 12-feet pressure putt to seal the title with a two-shot margin over Yuvraj.

V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, presented the trophy to the winner. Yuvraj Singh Sandhu posted six birdies and a bogey for the day’s best score of 65 in round four to end up as runner-up and continue his consistent run this season. Bengaluru’s Syed Saqib Ahmed (70) took this place at 13-under 267.

The Chandigarh duo of Jairaj Singh Sandhu (12-under 268) and Angad Cheema (11-under 269) finished fourth and fifth respectively. 17-year-old Milind Soni of Hyderabad won the trophy for the best performing amateur as he claimed tied 17th place at five-under 275. Two other Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar and Hardik Chawda also secured tied 17th place.