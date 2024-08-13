Golfer Vishesh wins 11th HGA President’s Cu

The 11th edition of the HGA President’s Cup sponsored by Sumadhura Group, saw the participation of 400 golf enthusiasts, where Vishesh took the title.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 04:01 PM

Golfer Vishesh Sharma with winners trophy in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Vishesh Sharma emerged champions of the 11th HGA President’s Cup in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 11th edition of the championship, sponsored by Sumadhura Group, saw the participation of 400 golf enthusiasts. The 11-year-old Vishesh took the title, with Vedansh Rao Thandra finishing as the runner-up. In the ladies’ category, Padma Sree Reddy emerged victorious, followed by Srihita Mandava. MS Dhillon secured the top spot in the senior category.

