Tilak to lead Hyderabad in Buchi Babu Tournament

Tilak Verma to lead Hyderabad team in the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational multi-day tournament starting August 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 03:55 PM

Tilak Varma

Hyderabad: Tilak Varma to lead Hyderabad team in the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational multi-day tournament starting August 15.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut will serve as his skipper’s deputy. However, Tilak’s availability for the first game against Jharkhand on August 21 is uncertain. If Tilak remains unavailable, Rahul will step in as captain.

Squad: Tilak Varma (C), Rahul Singh Gahlaut (VC), CV Milind, Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Himateja, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Kannala, Paras Raj (WK), Aniketh Reddy, Rahul Radesh (WK), Abhirath Reddy, Varun Goud; Coach/ Team Manager: Abhijeet Chatterjee, Santosh (Physio), Subhash Pathro (Trainer), Krishna Reddy (Video Analyst).