Google Doodle celebrates 96th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika

By ANI Published: Updated On - 09:46 AM, Thu - 8 September 22

Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful and whimsical illustration of the legendary singer on its home page.

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to him via a creative doodle.

Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful and whimsical illustration of the legendary singer on its home page.

In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The singer, also an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011.

Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he had received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.

He was known for his baritone voice and for making music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music which audiences still enjoy include ‘Bistirno Parore,’ ‘Moi Eti Jajabo,’ ‘Ganga Mor Maa,’ and ‘Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.’

On the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth anniversary, Union Minister, Amit Shah shared a post and wrote, “I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his Jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music & Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music & art is commendable.”