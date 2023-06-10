Google Drive app will no longer support Windows 8 and 8.1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:52 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Google has announced that it will stop supporting “Google Drive for Desktop” on Windows 8, 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and all 32-bit versions of Windows in August. The Google has advised its users that if they want to avoid service interruptions, they should upgrade to Windows 10 (64-bit) or higher before August 2023. However, the 32-bit version of Windows will have access to Google Drive through a browser.

The Google Drive for Desktop app allows users to sync files and folders on the computer with cloud storage and backup on phones. Earlier, Google said that users could not create more than five million files in Drive. Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer said that “this change aims to maintain strong performance and reliability and will avoid misuse of the company system.”