Google services go down, Gmail, YouTube and more offline

Published: 6:17 pm

New Delhi: Google-owned services on Monday experienced a major outage in India and elsewhere.

According to Downdetector, YouTube, Google, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, Google Play and Gmail were down.

With Gmail, nearly 15 per cent faced problems with the website, 79 per cent had problems in logging in while 14 per cent mentioned messages issues.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent issued problems in watching videos, 39 per cent reported website related issue and 8 per cent issued log-in issue with YouTube.

The website further claimed that the aforementioned services are not only facing troubles in India but in many parts of the world including parts of Europe, the United States and more.

“Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any crazier, instead of a Snow Day, we could have a #GoogleDown Day,” a twitter user wrote from his account.

Another Twitter user said: “2020 is incredible, even Google didn’t make it through it #googledown.”

Google was earlier hit by a significant outage in August this year, which also took down its suite of online services and YouTube. Its products also experienced a smaller outage last month.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

