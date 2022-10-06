| Google Set To Launch New Pixel Devices What To Expect

Google set to launch new Pixel devices: What to expect

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:28 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

New Delhi: Google was set to launch new Pixel 7 series of smartphones and Pixel Watch on Thursday globally, and there are rumours that the company may showcase Pixel Tablet and reveal a Pro variation.

Previously, Google showed off renders of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which shows that each comes with an aluminum camera bar and the improved Tensor G2 chip, reports The Verge.

The devices are rumoured to house 50MP main camera, the same as the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming smartphones may come with an upgraded 11MP front camera.

One of the leaked specs showed that the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 48MP telephoto lens, the report said.

As far as the price is concerned, the prices of new devices are expected to stay same as its predecessors.

Google already announced its upcoming Pixel Watch in an annual developer conference.

The watch will feature circular dome-style watchface with a tactile crown, side button, and a proprietary band that can be swapped out for other styles.

The new wearable will come with an improved version of Wear OS 3 that will include Google apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, and Google Home, the report said.

A new Fitbit integration will help to view and track health information with the watch including heart rate, sleep tracking, and Active Zone Minutes.

As per report, the watch may feature a set of silicone bands in black, white, dark gray, and light gray as well as colorful braided variations in red, black, and green colour.

There are two different leather band styles — a sleek leather option in black, orange, and silver. And the rugged version in black and dark green colour.