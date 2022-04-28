Google signs MoU with Telangana government

Published Date - 01:17 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Technology giant Google on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to bring benefits of digital economy to youth and women entrepreneurs.

As part of the partnership, Google will collaborate with the State through its various arms to extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Telangana’s youth, support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the government’s school modernization efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions. As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana government’s efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture.

Expanding presence in Telangana

The company also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in Gachibowli in 2019. Upon commissioning, the three million square foot building will offer a highly skilled tech workforce a healthy, collaborative workplace that is both resilient and adaptable, designed to serve the city for years to come.

Telangana IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao unveiled the building design at a ceremony held onsite. Rama Rao, said, “I am pleased that Google is deepening its roots in Hyderabad through this landmark building which incorporates sustainability into its design, keeping in mind Hyderabad’s large and future-focused talent pool. Google has been working with the Government of Telangana since 2017, using its solutions to support our vision of a ‘Digital Telangana’ and furthering our mutual aim of making every citizen digitally empowered. Our previous MoUs with them have resulted in some great initiatives that have positively affected citizens from all walks of life. This time we are focusing on making a step-change in communities such as youth, women, and students and in citizen services.”

Components of the MoU

Google will collaborate with the Telangana government to:

· Provide Google Career Certificate Scholarships to underserved youth: Google will collaborate with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge to provide scholarships and wrap-around training for pursuing Google Career Certificates in high demand fields like IT Support, IT Automation, UX Design, Data Analytics, and Project Management. These learners will also be able to connect with employers who have an ongoing demand for these skills through a hiring pool that recognizes the certificates.

· Roll out WomenWill programme to equip women with training and tools for their entrepreneurship journeys: Together with WE-Hub, Google will roll out its WomenWill programme to deliver digital, business and financial skills to nano, micro and small women-led businesses and entrepreneurs across Telangana. WomenWill’s specially designed “how to” curriculum provides guidance and support to women entrepreneurs aspiring to turn an interest into a business, better manage their upcoming enterprise, and promote it for growth.

· Empower public schools with digital education through Google for Education’s shareable devices and collaborative tools: Google for Education will partner in the State’s education modernization efforts through needs assessment, impact demonstrations, and student and educator training on the use of e-Learning technologies for improved learning outcomes. In addition to the focus on e-learning, this collaboration will also emphasize enhancing digital literacy for both students and educators.

Google India V-P and country head Sanjay Gupta said, “Hyderabad has been home to one of our largest employee bases since we started our operations in India. Over the years, we have partnered with the Telangana government to bring the benefits of Google’s technologies and programmes to serve the needs of people in the state. Today, we are pleased to strengthen our association to support and accelerate the efforts of the Telangana government to help youth learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernize schools for children.”

