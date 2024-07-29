Government employee steals 2.10 lakh cash from farmer’s residence in Medak

Police said the employee N Gnaneshwar broke into the house of his neighbour Sangappa and stole 2.10 lakh in cash and 2.5 grams of gold.

Medak: A Record Assistant, who got addicted to online gambling, landed himself behind the bars after he allegedly stole money and gold from a neighbour’s house in Makhta Venkatapur village. The government employee N Gnaneshwar was arrested and the stolen gold weighing over 2.5 grams and Rs 2.10 lakh in cash were recovered at his instance.

Police said the employee broke into the house of his neighbour Sangappa and stole 2.10 lakh in cash and 2.5 grams of gold. The theft was noticed when Sangappa returned home and found the cash, which he had borrowed from some lender to invest in agriculture, stolen.

Following a complaint from the farmer Sangappa, Regode police registered a case and launched an investigation. Inspector Renuka Reddy said that they have found a government employee Neerudi Gnaneshwar, who was working as a record assistant in Cheriyal in the Siddipet district, as a culprit.

Gnaneshwar, a neighbour of Sangappa, broke the doors of the house and decamped with cash and ornaments. The Inspector said that the accused handed over the amount to his wife saying that he had won the amount in online games. Gnaneshwar, who is addicted to online games, used to lose amounts in online games, had tried to show he had won some amount in online games. However, the attempt has gone awry.

Producing the accused before the media on Monday, the Inspector said they have recovered the cash and gold ornament from the accused. He has been sent to remand. Reddy appreciated SI Rajaiah, Constables Vinod, Ram Sing, Praveen and Ravi for cracking the case early.