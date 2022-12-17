Government schools in AP to introduce semester system

The government has also decided to distribute text books at the beginning of the academic year for both the semesters under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Amaravati: Semester system will be introduced in government schools in Andhra Pradesh and orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

Accordingly, there will be two semesters for classes one to nine from the next academic year 2023-24.

Semester system will be introduced for tenth class from the year 2024-25.

