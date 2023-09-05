Government working on war footing to open roads in disaster-hit Himachal: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting on Monday to review the disaster situation in the state

Shimla: Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting on Monday to review the disaster situation in the state. He said that the government was working on a war footing to open roads in Himachal Pradesh even without the help of the Centre.

He said that he would talk to the Prime Minister and home minister if needed.

On the question of increasing debt burden in the state, Sukhwinder Singh said, “The previous government had left behind a debt of Rs 75 thousand crores debt on the state. After the disaster, there has been more economic burden on the state.

Despite this, the government will bring the economy of Himachal Pradesh back on track in 4 years and in 10 years Himachal Pradesh will be brought to a better condition.” The political atmosphere of the state is heated regarding Sardar Patel University which was opened by the Jai Ram government in Mandi during the BJP regime.

The opposition leader has attacked the government for reducing the number of colleges under the university. The government has been accused of discrimination.

Hitting back on the allegations CM Sukhu said, “Sardar Patel University was opened in Mandi to take advantage during the elections without the provision of a budget head and it was not closed but the scope of the university was reduced.” He said that the previous government had left a debt of Rs 75 thousand crore on Himachal.

On the question of reducing the scope of the university, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh said that the BJP opened this university without facilities to take political advantage before the elections.

He said that the government has not decided to close the university but has reduced its scope. As soon as other facilities are provided, the government will take the work of the university forward. The Chief Minister has decided to hold a meeting with the secretaries every Monday. Today, on the third Monday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the secretaries and issued necessary guidelines to deal with the disaster.

The leader of the opposition and former HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was neither working nor allowing his ministers to work, he was only closing the institutions.

Jai Ram Thakur alleged, “He is blaming the union government despite the help provided by the Union government and is not fulfilling his responsibility.” Thakur said that the Chief Minister was making a hue and cry on the debt. “Himachal has been in debt previously also and we did not cry on it, rather tried to correct the situation and bring the financial situation of the state in order,” he said.