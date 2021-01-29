Governor reviews preparedness for opening varsities in Telangana

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised on taking care of students’ health, safety, psychological, and nutritional aspects during the resumption of physical classes.

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday asked the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of universities in the State to follow the standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of the students while reopening the campuses from February 1.

The Governor who is also Chancellor of State universities virtually reviewed with the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars on the preparedness of the universities in reopening the colleges with all the safety norms amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Owing to the effective containment of the pandemic by the Central and State governments and the roll out of the vaccine, we are reopening the colleges. However, we need to be cautious in ensuring the safety of the students, faculty, and others. The best possible preventive measures need to be in place in the campuses. Social distancing, hand wash facilities, wearing of mask, availability of quality sanitizers need to be ensured,” she said.

She appreciated the VCs for conducting the online classes, examinations and declaring the results thus helping the students continue their education despite the pandemic conditions “Telangana was one of the first States to launch the online classes. We need to be the role-model State in establishing safe campuses and in imparting quality education,” Governor said and advised the universities to go for the health profiling of all students to offer them best services in case of any exposure to the Covid-19.

Special Chief Secretary to Government (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, informed that alternative arrangements were in place for online classes for those who were not willing to attend physical classes.

Plan to involve alumni in development of varsities

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan wanted the universities to come up with vision documents outlining the strategy and roadmap to promote the role of alumni in the development of universities. Emphasising on the fact that alumni have a great potential to contribute to the universities, she said that it was high time that the universities take the proactive steps to promote the alumni role.

The Governor directed the authorities to form the department-wise, faculty-wise, college-wise and the university-wise alumni association meetings so as to engage the alumni and promote their role.

