Governor’s remarks against State govt irresponsible: Talasani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resuming her allegations against the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS leaders launched a counter attack terming her remarks as ‘irresponsible’. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav felt that the Governor was speaking more like a politician and it was wrong on her part to speak about these issues frequently in the media.

The Minister was reacting to the comments made by Tamilisai Soundararajan in Chennai on Tuesday where she said disagreement between the Governor and the Chief Minister of a State will affect the State’s well-being.

”In the Indian democracy, we (the State government) are elected by the people, not nominated. The TRS government was elected twice by the people of the State. Any comments by the Governor against her State government, are painful and irresponsible,” he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav took exception to the Governor holding press conferences, saying that she holds a constitutional post, which has certain limitations. He reminded that both the Vice President and the Governor had nominal role in governance.

“On several occassions, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu himself said that there were certain limitations in following protocol. This is a publicly elected government and she can not make such comments to media,” the Minister said.

He suggested that Tamilisai Soundararajan can come in a ‘different form’ if she wants to indulge in politics, and not as the Constitutional head of the State.

“The State government which is developing Telangana on all fronts, does not need to continuously work with the Governor. It is not fair on her part to say that it is tough working with the Chief Minister (of Telangana),” he added. He stated that the Chief Minister as well as all the functionaries of the State government, have utmost respect to Tamilisai Soundararajan as a woman Governor.

