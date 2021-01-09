Govt firm on uplift of special schools: TSHRC member

TSHRC member Nadipally Anand Rao said that the commission has sought the report from the state government on the facilities being provided in special schools

Nalgonda: Telangana State Human Rights Commission Member (Judiciary) Nadipally Anand Rao on Saturday said that the government is making all efforts to provide required facilities in special schools across the state.

Attending a programme held in Blind School run by Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB) at Nalgonda, Anand Rao said that the commission has sought the report from the state government on the facilities being provided in special schools.

Later, he inspected Government General Hospital at Nalgonda and inquired with the doctors about the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients. The hospital superintendent Dr Narsimha informed Rao that institutional deliveries in government hospitals has increased significantly after the launch of KCR Kits scheme.

