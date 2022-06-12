Govt going all out to save RTC: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:56 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating Siddipet bus station on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao hailed TSRTC as a poor man’s transportation in Telangana. Since it has become an unavoidable part of the day-to-day life of the common man in the State, Rao said the Telangana government was going to any extent to protect the corporation.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new bus station in Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister said they had mobilised Rs 5 crore fund from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund since the RTC was running short of funds. Since the Covid-19 pushed RTC into a financial crisis, Rao said that the government was protecting the RTC with various measures. As it is considered the safest mode of transportation for students, women, elderly persons and the physically challenged, the Minister said that the government put all-out efforts to protect the RTC.

At a time when the union government was selling out all the public sector companies, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has come up with many efforts to protect RTC. The Minister said over 10,000 students will travel from this bus station every day when the schools and colleges commence.

The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Manakondur Rasamayi Balakishan, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula and others were present.