Govt to make elaborate arrangements for Bonalu in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: For the smooth conduct of Bonalu festival in the old city, elaborate arrangements will be made by the State government with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. In the old city, Bonalu will be celebrated on July 24.

Among others, illumination, 3D mapping to scale up the security arrangements, medical camps, adequate drinking water with the help of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited works to ensure supply of electricity, sanitation are some of the works to be taken up.

A meeting to discuss the Bonalu Festival arrangements was attended by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, officials of line departments and members of the various temple committees.

“In addition to the works that will be taken up with Rs 70 crore ahead of the festival, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the temples,” said the Minister. As part of the festivities, the State government will be presenting “Pattu Vastrams” at 26 temples and all the expenditure pertaining to the processions of the goddess on caparisoned elephants would be borne by the government.