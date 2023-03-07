GPFI second meeting under G20 India Presidency concludes in Hyderabad

The second meeting of GPFI under G20 India Presidency witnessed announcement of the selection of the new long-term Co-Chairs of the GPFI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: At the second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under G20 India presidency, which concluded here on Tuesday, the GPFI members discussed and agreed on the way forward for important deliverables for the year including those on Digital Financial Inclusion and SME Finance.

The meeting, which was conducted from March 6 to 7 at HICC, Madhapur also witnessed announcement of the selection of the new long-term Co-Chairs of the GPFI.

India and Italy were announced as the new GPFI Co-Chairs with support from the whole membership. The new Co-Chairs have been selected for duration of three years and their tenure will commence from 2024.

As part of the meeting, a symposium on Digital Innovations in Payments and Remittances was organised on Monday. It hosted a panel discussion on Harnessing Digital Innovations in Payments Systems for Financial Inclusion, Resilience, Productivity Gains, and Inclusive Growth.

The symposium led to a fruitful exchange of experiences and understanding on the development of a robust payment system for advancing financial inclusion, resilience, productivity gains and inclusive growth.

The GPFI meeting was preceded by a Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for the Emerging Economies of the Global South held from March 4 to 6 at the same venue.