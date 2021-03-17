Graduates MLC Elections: Counting of votes begins

Vote counting is taking place in the Saroornagar indoor stadium and the process is likely to continue till evening.

By | Published: 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: Officials have started counting the postal votes for the Graduates MLC elections in Rangareddy – Hyderabad – Mahabubnagar constituency.

Vote counting is taking place in the Saroornagar indoor stadium and the process is likely to continue till evening. Voters exercised their franchise for the MLC elections on March 14.

Officials have segregated valid and invalid votes, after which the ballot boxes were shifted to the counting tables.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .