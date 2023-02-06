Grammy Awards: Harry Styles wins Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘ Harry ‘s House’

He edged out 'Voyage' by ABBA, '30' by Adele, 'Music of the Spheres' by Coldplay and 'Special' by Lizzo to bag the honour.

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 6 February 23

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for "Harrys House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: Former One Direction member Harry Styles took home the Best Pop Vocal Album title for his studio album ‘Harry’s House’ at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Styles described making ‘Harry’s House’ with two of his best friends as “the greatest experience of my life” and playing it for people “the greatest joy I could’ve asked for”.

This year, he was nominated in six categories; in addition to Best Pop Vocal Album, he received recognition for Album of the Year (‘Harry’s House’), Record of the Year (‘As It Was’), Song of the Year (‘As It Was’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘As It Was’), and Best Music Video (‘As It Was’).

‘Harry’s House’ also won for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.