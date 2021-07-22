Grandfather’s hilarious text to granddaughter to get married going viral

That is what happened when a 91-year-old grandfather decided to remind his granddaughter about the importance of getting married in a timely manner.

It’s a given that grandparents dote on their grandchildren and want the best things in life for them. And they don’t shy away from stating their opinion on the new societal norms and happenings.

That is what happened when a 91-year-old grandfather decided to remind his granddaughter about the importance of getting married in a timely manner. A girl named Megan Elizabeth shared a short video that shows her grandfather’s hilarious messages and reasons on why she should waste no time in getting married.

The series of texts begin with: “This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29 you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know.” Megan thanked him. Later, another text from him read, “Megan, this is grandpa. I hope you are keeping the weight you lost off. Remember, heart disease runs in our family.”

In the third text, her wise grandfather expresses concern over her drinking. “I hope you aren’t drinking a lot. I saw on the news alcohol sales are sky-high because millennials are depressed. Love you always, Grandpa.”

The sweet girl then replies to her grandfather saying, “Thanks, grandpa. I am okay.” The text messages are being shared by many netizens online who found the exchange very heartwarming with many appreciating the close bond between the two.

