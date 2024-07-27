Youth kills mother, dies by suicide in Kothagudem

27 July 2024

Kothagudem: A woman was killed, allegedly by her son, who then died by suicide at Budidagadda area in Kothagudem town. The incident which took place on Friday night came to light on Saturday.

The youth Vinay Kumar Pasi (28) was said to have hit his mother Tulja Kumari Pasi (55) on the head with an iron rod while she was asleep at home. As Tulja Kumari did not come out of the house until late in the morning, her granddaughter came to the house to check.

As she entered the house, the door of which was unlocked from inside, she saw the bodies. Alarmed at the sight she ran back to her house and told her parents. According to the locals, Vinay Kumar was a moody person and was disturbed for the past few days.

Six months back he worked in a bakery at Paloncha in the district and was now unemployed. The woman and his son were looked after by a former councillor G Ravishankar, who married Tulja Kumari’s sister. The family of Tulja Kumar’s daughter also lives close by.

On receiving information, Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman and three-town CI Siva Prasad rushed to the spot. The three-town police registered a case and launched investigation into the incident.