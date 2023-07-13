| Granthapura Poignant Novel About Two People Travelling Long Way In Search Of Hidden Stories

‘Granthapura’: Poignant novel about two people travelling long way in search of hidden stories

The book is available for pre-order on e-commerce platforms currently and is scheduled to be released in India on July 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: A coming-of-age novel, transcending the world of old bookstores and finding hidden treasures, Susanna’s ‘Granthapura’ is the first-ever English translation of the Malayalam novel ‘Susannayude Grandhappura’ by Ajai Mangattu. A uniquely crafted narration, it celebrates the strong bonds that form between people who share a love of reading and of books.

Why does the usually aloof and reticent Paul suddenly want to meet Ali after Susanna’s death?

Why does the possibility of an unfinished manuscript by a long-forgotten writer fascinate Ali and Abhi to the extent that they undertake a journey to Marayoor, a town deep in the heart of Kerala to meet the unknown Susanna?

The many references to books, authors, incidents in their lives, and their observations on life and literature, not just Malayalam, but English, Russian, Persian and European, are seamlessly intertwined with the narrative making it a rich reading experience.

The book is available for pre-order on e-commerce platforms currently and is scheduled to be released in India on July 31.