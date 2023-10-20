Granules India Limited’s ANDA for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP approved

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Granules India Limited has announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg and 40 mg.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules, 20 mg and 40 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a press release said.

Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated GERD, risk reduction of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)-associated gastric ulcer in adults at risk for developing gastric ulcers, helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin and long-term treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.

Granules now have a total of 62 ANDA approvals from the US FDA (60 final and 2 tentative approvals), the release added.