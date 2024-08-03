GRMB to discuss detailed project report of Sitarama project on Aug 13

Taking into consideration a request made by Andhra Pradesh for deferring the meeting, it was rescheduled for August 13.

Hyderabad: The detailed project report (DPR) of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project is before the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for its review. The DPR of the Sitarama project is one of the key issues on the agenda to be discussed by the GRMB which will meet on August 13.

The meeting was in fact scheduled for August 6. Taking into consideration a request made by Andhra Pradesh for deferring the meeting, it was rescheduled for August 13. AP wanted the postponement in view of the reshuffle of officials in the Department of Water Resources. The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project has faced several cost-benefit issues, but it has recently overcome major hurdles. The project’s Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) stands at 1.60, indicating that the benefits outweigh the costs.

Additionally, the financial internal rate of return (IRR) is projected to be 18.47%. The estimated cost for implementing the project is around ₹13,384.80 crore, with ₹7,500 crore already spent. The project aims to enhance irrigation facilities in the districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad, covering a total command area of 10 lakh acres.

Despite these positive indicators, the project has faced delays and challenges, particularly in completing the canal system and land acquisition. The government is pushing to accelerate the pace of work to extend irrigation facilities to over 1.6 lakh acres under the Wyra project in Khammam district.