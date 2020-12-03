Groundwater level goes up in Telangana

A net rise 2.58 metres observed during November as compared to 2019

Hyderabad: A net rise 2.58 metres in groundwater level was observed during November as compared to the corresponding month in 2019. The rise was observed in 29 districts and a fall in four other districts.

A minimum rise of 0.17 m was observed in Peddapalli and the maximum rise of 8.29 m in Ranga Reddy district. A minimum fall of 0.11 m was observed in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and maximum fall of 0.29 m in Nizamabad district.

The Telangana Groundwater department monitored water levels through 972 Piezometers (monitoring stations) covering all mandals from 33 districts of the State. The department has observed a net average rise of 6.33 m in groundwater levels during November 2020 when compared to May 2020 and rise is observed in all districts.

50 per cent more rainfall

During the water year 2020-21, State received actual rainfall of 1257.7 mm against 839.8 mm of normal rainfall up to November 30, and it ranges from 862.86 mm (Nalgonda) to 2054.2 mm (Mulugu) and thus there was a 50 per cent more rainfall during this period in the State as compared to normal annual rainfall up to November 2020.

Twenty seven districts namely Kamareddy, Suryapet, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, Medchal, Mulugu, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Warangal (Rural), Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Warangal (Urban), Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy received rain fall from 23 per cent to 135 per cent and remaining six districts received normal rainfall of -15 to 9 per cent.

Average groundwater level in the State during November-2020 was 4.95 metres below ground level (m bgl) and it varied from 1.91 m bgl (Wanaparthy) to 11.67 m bgl (Sangareddy). Out of 33 districts, in 18 districts the average water levels was less than 5 m bgl, in 14 districts between 5-10 m bgl and in one district it was more than10 m bgl.

Shallow water levels

Shallow water levels (less than 5 m bgl) were witnessed in 59 per cent of State area covering most of Jagitial, south western part of Adilabad, eastern and western parts of Asifabad, western part of Mancherial, eastern part of Nirmal, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, south-western part of Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri, western and central and southern part of Mahabubnagar, western and central parts of Narayanpet, eastern part of Nalgonda districts, north eastern part of Gadwal, western and eastern part of Yadadri, south eastern and western parts of Mulugu, except south western part of Sricilla, northern eastern part of Siddipet, southern and eastern part of Bhupalapally, southern and eastern part of Vikarabad, western part of Kamareddy and northern and western Rangareddy.

Decadal average

When water levels during November-2020 month were compared with decadal average of November (2010-2019) levels, it was observed that out of 589 mandals, a rise in the range of 0.03-13.06 m was observed in 562 (95 per cent) mandals and a fall in the range 0.04-4.99 m was observed in 27 (5 per cent) mandals. A fall up to 0.5 m is observed in 11 mandals. During November compared to October there was a decrease in the area of deep-water level by less than 1 per cent of State area.

