Group of folk singers, musicians from selected for national competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:52 PM

Nirmal: A group of folk singers and musicians belonging to the district were selected to participate in a national level singing competition to be held at Nasik of Maharashtra from January 11 to 17. They were felicitated by Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila here on Tuesday.

The singers and musicians included Srikanth, Salman, Sairam Raju, Swamy, Pentanna, Rajashekhar, Supriya, Manjula and Manjula.

They bagged the opportunity by excelling in a state level event conducted in Hyderabad on January 7.

Sharmila was all praise for the singers and musicians and wished success for them in the national competition.

The singers and musicians were trained and encouraged by Paate Maa Pranam, a platform organised by Chenigarapu Nagaraju, a senior artist and Ranjith Kumar, a police constable of Nirmal town.