General people will not benefit with Gachibowli-Airport Metro, says CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Stating that the 32-km Gachibowli-Airport Metro designed in the past was not beneficial to the common people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said other routes including Gowliguda, Falaknuma and LB Nagar–Airport would ensure more passenger occupancy.

People residing in Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and neighbouring areas were well-to-do families and prefer their own personal transportation to reach the airport. On the contrary, introducing Metro on the Gowliguda, Falaknuma, Airport and LB Nagar – Airport routes would result in more utility by the common people, he said during a meeting with CII representatives here on Saturday.

“Generally, most people from these areas visit Arab countries and their family members see off them at the airport. Introducing Metro routes on the above routes will prove beneficial,” Revanth said.

Musi River Front Development

The State government has decided to develop the River Musi catchment area covering 55 km in the first phase. It was also determined to develop the entire area between the Ring Road and Ring Road, the Chief Minister said.

There are plans to establish amusement parks, waterfalls, children’s water sports, street vendors zones, business areas and shopping malls on par with international standards with iconic designs along the River Musi catchment areas, he said.

The Chief Minister suggested developing a tourism circuit by connecting the historical buildings like Charminar, Golconda, Seven Tombs, and Taramati Baradari located in the Musi river catchment areas.

“Entrepreneurs are invited to invest in these areas under Public Private Partnership mode,” Revanth Reddy said. He also suggested exploring possibilities of amenities facilitating people to spend quality time from 6 pm to 6 am.

Check dams should be constructed and water fountains should be installed in the catchment area. The government would extend all support in setting up five star hotels, the Chief Minister said.

More dump yards

Stressing on the need to set up more garbage dump yards, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up four dump yards around Hyderabad away from residential areas. Adequate measures should be taken to prevent any health issues due to these dump yards, he said.

At present, there is only one dump yard in Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad. About 8,000 tons of garbage is being transported to the Jawahar Nagar dump yard every day. As a result, people living in the vicinity are complaining about air pollution and foul smell.

The officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that they had identified dump yard sites at Shamshabad and Medak in the past to reduce pollution. They were directed to examine the locations and set up the dump yards without any inconvenience to the people.

The Chief Minister said 15 megawatt of electricity could be generated from garbage and towards this TSSPDCL should be coordinated. Garbage should be recycled to the maximum extent, the Chief Minister said and assured all support in this regard.