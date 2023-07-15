‘Gruha Lakshmi scheme’ launch may be delayed as K’taka govt awaits national leaders’ arrival

By PTI Published Date - 04:56 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Bengaluru: The launch of ‘Gruha lakshmi’ scheme, one of the Karnataka government’s poll guarantees, could be delayed as the ruling Congress wants its national leaders to inaugurate it.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said if the Congress national leaders do not come on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme on Wednesday.

“We want our national leaders to launch it. We have written to them. If they agree then we will launch it on Monday at 5pm at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. If they do not find time, then the CM will launch it on July 19,” the minister said.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households across the state would receive Rs 2,000 every month.

Those possessing APL/BPL and Antyodaya cards can avail the benefit. However, the income tax and GST payers cannot, the minister told reporters.

The registration of the scheme can be done at Karnataka-1, Bengaluru-1, Grama-1 or Bapuji Seva Kendra centres. Women head of the families should approach these centres with the APL/BPL/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card.

If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce a passbook, she said adding, those willing to avail the benefit will also have to carry with them Aadhaar linked mobile phone to the centres.

“The details of the passbook will be fed into the system. If the information of the beneficiary on the passbook matches with that on the ration card, then the software will immediately approve it,” the minister explained.

Arrangements would be made to issue orders. And the department would send the order copy through the Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) or Anganwadi workers.

The beneficiaries would also receive an SMS containing details of time and place to enroll for the scheme, she said.

If the beneficiaries miss the appointment, then they can visit the same centre after 5 pm to get themselves registered.

“There is no deadline for the enrollment of the scheme because it is a continuous process,” she said.

For any clarification, people can SMS to 8147500500 or can call the helpline number 1902.

The department has decided to hire ‘Praja Pratinidhi’ (Citizens’ representative), who will go to the beneficiaries and help them get enrolled for the scheme.

She also warned of stringent action against those demanding money for the enrollment of the scheme.