Guess which one could be Kapil Sharma in his throwback picture

Kapil Sharma’s throwback photo from his college days has kept netizens busy guessing which one could the actor-comedian be.

Kapil who looked way different in his younger days, shared a group picture on Instagram and asked his fans to guess which one could be him.

“After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture ? N write in comments below #old #memories #college #theatre,” he captioned the picture. Soon after, many of his colleagues in the industry and his fans started dropping their guesses in the comments section.

Surely, Kapil must be having a fun day looking at people trying to figure out which one could be him.

Rajiv Thakur, Kapil’s co-star from their popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, lamented about how he always missed the fun pictures. “Aur main hamesha dukaan pe chala jata tha , jab masti karne ka time aata tha (I would always go to the shop when these fun moments began) @kapilsharma Always missed these sessions, ” he commented on Kapil Sharma’s post on Instagram.

Taking a wild guess, Archana Puran Singh, who is also seen on Kapil Sharma’s famous TV show, wrote, “Found you @kapilsharma !! Right hand side pe… kaale dupatte mein, hai na (the one with black dupatta, right)?”

However, for those of you who still unable to spot Kapil Sharma, he is the one in a blue shirt and spectacles, holding a dhapli in his hands.

On the work front, The Kapil Sharma show is expected to come back with a new season very soon. The actor-comedian had taken a sabbatical to spend some time with his family after the birth of his second child, Trishaan.

