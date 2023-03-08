Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secures first WPL win

Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat

By PTI Updated On - 11:30 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Gujarat Giants Annabel Sutherland with her teammate celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore Sophie Devine during the 2023 WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs to secure their first win of the Women’s Premier League here on Wednesday.

Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67) powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat.

In reply, RCB managed 190 for six to succumb to their third defeat on the trot. Sophie Devine waged a lone battle for the Bangalore outfit with a 45-ball 66.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply for 18, while Ellyse Perry made 32.

For the Giants, world’s No. 1 all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner came out on top in bowling, claiming 3/31 with her off-spin.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65: Heather Knight 2/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/32).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 190 for 6 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 66; Ashleigh Gardner 3/31).