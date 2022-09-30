Gujarat: Modi takes ride on board Vande Bharat Express; interacts with co-passengers

The Prime Minister interacted with the workers, engineers and other staff who worked to make the Vande Bharat train. He also interacted with women running start-ups and women researchers on the train.

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after flagging off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express on Friday, boarded the train to Ahmedabad along with several co-passengers and people from different walks of life, including those from the Railways family, women entrepreneurs and youngsters, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi – Varanasi and New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The train will run 6 days a week, except Sunday.

The Vande Bharat train 20901, from Mumbai Central, will depart at 6.10 am to reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm, officials said adding that the return train- 20902 to Mumbai will depart Gandhinagar Capital station at 2.05 pm to reach Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm.

Officials also said that the train with 16 coaches has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers and will halt at three stations: Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad before reaching Gandhinagar Capital station.

The new Vande Bharat trains would have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

The trains also have a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable in comparison to the two trains that are currently operational. The reason is that the coaches of the new trains will be lighter than those of older trains.

The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.