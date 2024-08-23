GVK Edutech helps students head to Kazakhstan

VK Edutech to facilitates students in securing admissions into universities in Kazakhstan and support the academic expenditure of socio-economic backward students.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Gundala Vidya Kumar

Hyderabad: After pursuing medicine and masters in Public Health Administration in Kazakhstan, Gundala Vidya Kumar has now set up GVK Edutech, which facilitates students in securing admissions into universities in Kazakhstan.

Born in a farmer’s family at Venkatapur Village, Thorur Mandal, Warangal district, he had to overcome several financial and other hurdles in building a successful career. “I am now the Vice-Dean of Caspian University,” the 28-year-old Vidya Kumar said.

The GVK Edutech claims to have facilitated 3,000 students, including 1500 from the two Telugu States in securing admissions in different universities. Apart from helping students with admissions process, he also set up the GVK Foundation to support the academic expenditure of socio-economic backward students.

“Every year, three top performing students, irrespective of their background, are supported from GVK Foundation. Right from their fees, hostel expenditure all other aspects are taken care,” Vidya Kumar said.

Back at home in Warangal, the GVK Foundation is constructing a hospital at Hanamkonda. It is also sponsoring a few sportspersons and students in Thorur mandal. Vidya Kumar received “Young Entreprenuer Award” in 2022 at Dubai. In 2024, he received “Global Icon Award” during G-20 summit held at Sri Lanka.

“All the credit goes to my elder brother, who is also a doctor. He inculcated discipline and supportive nature in me,” adds Vidya Kumar.