Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Wednesday a plea against a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court.