Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Wednesday a plea against a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.
Earlier, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court.