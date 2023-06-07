‘Haddi’ producer duo Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda aim to create an inclusive society through their film

The Haddi is a landmark movie in the representation of the queer community in Bollywood and the debut producer duo Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda are backing the attempt.

Hyderabad: Nawazuddin Siddiqui blew the minds of the audience with his first look as a transgender in his upcoming film ‘Haddi’. It is a landmark movie in the representation of the queer community in Bollywood and the debut producer duo Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda are backing the attempt.

With their production house Anandita Studios, Raadhika and Sanjay are aiming to produce quality and content-driven cinema. With ‘Haddi’, this talented duo is foraying into film production and the novel idea behind its subject makes this debut all the more impressive.

Talking about his approach, Sanjay says, “For me, creating ‘Haddi’ was an honest effort at trying to bring the world together. We see that the LGBTQ community faces a lot of challenges and discrimination because of the way they look. I wanted that perspective to change and them to be seen as part of us. I aim to create a more inclusive society through my films.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Raadhika adds, “I want to show journeys of people who have played an essential role in the world in terms of making revolutionary changes and I want to dedicate films to people who have really contributed to making the society a better place.”

However, both Raadhika and Sanjay understand the sensibilities of the audience today and have worked on moulding their content accordingly too. “People don’t want content that is surreal, but something they can relate to and that can be experienced at a later stage. For instance, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ really made people want to believe that all of what they saw was possible and it was a very realistic film. I want to make such films which are realistic and fun at the same time,” Sanjay concludes.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and produced by Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda under Anandita Studios, ‘Haddi’ will release in June-end.