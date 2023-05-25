Nawaz and Neha enthral Hyderabadi audience during ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ promotions

the actor and the film’s leading lady Neha Sharma, along with other cast and crew members were in Hyderabad on Tuesday at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:39 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The promotions of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ are going on in full swing across the country. As part of it, the actor and the film’s leading lady Neha Sharma, along with other cast and crew members were in Hyderabad on Tuesday at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda.

‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy, and jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles.

The music for the film, which is scheduled for release on May 26, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros and Hitesh Modar.

Talking about the film Nawazuddin said, “It’s a very different film for me. I am generally known for dark films because of my colour (laughs…) but here the film is very light-hearted and entertaining, that can be watched with the whole family.”

He also participated in a Q&A session and answered questions on his smoking habits, whether he’s looking at the South industry for chances, and his views on Hyderabad. His witty responses made everyone present laugh out loud.

Speaking about the movie, the leading lady Neha Sharma said, “The process of shooting the film has been an enjoyable ride for me. I panicked on day one of the film set as the lead actor is Nawazuddin, whose vibe as Faisal Khan in his ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is well-known (laughs).”

Expressing happiness over being part of the film, Neha also said the movie is “like a family with everything and everyone in it being equally important”.