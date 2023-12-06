Haj Committee of India commences Haj-2024 application procedure

In a statement released by the committee, prospective applicants are strongly advised to review the guidelines/undertaking before completing the Haj application forms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has declared that the upcoming Haj pilgrimage in 2024 will be organized under the Haj Policy-2023, following the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ Office Memorandum dated December 29.

The application process for Haj-2024 through the Haj Committee of India will continue until December 20.

Applicants seeking to participate in the Haj pilgrimage for 2024 can fill and submit their Haj Application Forms online via the official website of the Haj Committee of India or through the “Haj Suvidha” android mobile application.

“Machine readable valid Indian international passport issued before the closing date of application and valid upto 31.01.2025 is must,” it further stated.