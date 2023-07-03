Indian Haj Mission ensures specialized healthcare for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Haj mission in Saudi Arabia takes the responsibility of looking after the healthcare of its pilgrims seriously.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 04:25 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

The Indian Haj mission in Saudi Arabia takes the responsibility of looking after the healthcare of its pilgrims seriously.

Jeddah: India sends a large number of elderly persons with chronic diseases to Haj pilgrimage and another big challenge for them is coping with heat exhaustion in the high-temperature Arabian land.

However, the Indian Haj mission in Saudi Arabia takes the responsibility of looking after the healthcare of its pilgrims seriously. Despite the excellent medical care provided by Saudi Arabia, the Indian contingent prefers the care of their desi Doctors, stationed at the Indian Haj mission, where the doctors’ compassionate approach plays a vital role in the healing process.

Operated by the Indian consulate in collaboration with the Ministry of Minority Affairs in Jeddah, the Indian Haj Mission has established four in-patient medical centers, each with 25 beds, to provide comprehensive healthcare for Indian pilgrims. Additionally, there are 13 dispensaries operating round the clock in Makkah.

According to the Consul General Mohd. Shahid Alam, the Indian Haj Mission has provided medical care to an impressive number of patients in the past month. There were 169,323 patients treated in the outpatient department and 1,078 patients as inpatients.

Special attention is given to female pilgrims, particularly those who travel without a male accompanying person (mehram), thanks to an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Consulate ensures that these women receive exceptional medical care and operates a dedicated 20-bed medical center for them. In the last month, there were 13,973 medical consultations in the OPD and 125 inpatient cases among female pilgrims, he said.

Furthermore, the Indian medical team visits high-risk groups of pilgrims in their accommodations to assess their health condition. Over 23,561 home visits were conducted by the medical team, in addition to attending emergency calls, as reported by the consul general.

The medical support provided by the Indian Haj Mission extends beyond the health care facilities. Seventeen ambulances responded to 12,755 cases, while mobile medical teams treated 27,342 patients during the period. The mission also performed 16,878 minor procedures for visiting pilgrims.

Notably, a medical team facilitated the fulfillment of the life dreams of 74 sick pilgrims at Wakuf Arafah on Haj Day, ensuring they received the necessary care.