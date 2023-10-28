Hamas’ terrorist headquarters under Shifa Hospital draining basic necessities like fuel, oxygen, water from Gazans: IDF

By ANI Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Tel Aviv: The Hamas terrorist headquarters under the Shifa Hospital is currently draining necessities from Gazans and using them for terror purposes, said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to the IDF, the terror group has been using the basic requirements of Gazans such as fuel, oxygen, water and electricity and using them for terrorism.

Hamas’ terrorist headquarters under the Shifa hospital is draining the necessities—fuel, oxygen, water and electricity—from the Gazans and staff and using them for terrorism. pic.twitter.com/LKCu0WILvd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023

An IDF officer held a telephone conversation with a senior Gazan Energy official.

The Energy official said, “Those who have connections, go to the gas station as there is fuel…” But the Hamas “guys bring a fuel container and fill it up, using connections,” he added.

He further said that Hamas terrorists are the ones who run the hospitals, “They have diesel for the gas station, they have at least a million litres…there could be enough till next Thursday.” “Underground, I am sure they have at least half a million litres.” The energy official further stressed that the terrible thing is that, even if all the people die, even if Israel kills 10,000 civilians every day, ” It won’t matter to them, and they don’t care. What is important to them is to stay in power.” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari on Friday said that the Hamas terror group’s main base of operations is under Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

In a briefing for reporters, Hagari said that Hamas has many underground complexes under Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, which they are using to direct attacks against Israel.

“Hamas-ISIS is sick. They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror. We just released intelligence proving it,” posted Netanyahu on X.

Hagari also said, “We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacres of October 7.” Additionally, the IDF alleged that Hamas’ internal security has a command centre inside Shifa Hospital, from which it directs rocket fire on Israel and stores weapons.

Hagari also levelled accusations against Hamas of using the hospital, with 1,500 beds and some 4,000 staff, as human shields.

However, Hamas has denied Israel’s allegation terming them “baseless.” “These lies represent a prelude to a new massacre against our people, greater than the one of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital,” said Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, in a statement.