Hamas Naval Chief Abu Sahiban killed, says Israel Defense Forces

IDF said that the slain commander had planned and executed Hamas infiltration by sea which was foiled by the military

By IANS Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Abu Sahiban. Photo: IANS.

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which has commenced ground assault in Gaza, on Saturday said that it has killed Hamas Naval commander Abu Sahiban in an overnight attack.

The IDF said that the slain commander had planned and executed Hamas infiltration by sea which was foiled by the military.

With the killing of aerial Chief Abu Rakbeh and Naval Commander Abu Sahiban, the IDF seems to be focusing on its targets.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Halagary had told media persons that the army has advanced into the Gaza Strip and may step up its operations.

The IDF has already claimed that it had destroyed 140 underground structures of Hamas on Friday and Saturday.

