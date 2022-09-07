Hand over Snow World to owners: Telangana High Court to State govt

Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

(File Photo) The licensee entered into an agreement to build operate and transfer after 30 years, Snow World theme park which originally was part of an integrated complex.

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High court on Wednesday directed the state government to remove the seal and re-deliver possession of Snow World to the licensee. The licensee entered into an agreement to build operate and transfer after 30 years, the said theme park which originally was part of an integrated complex. The petitioner argued that when Snow World was given for operation, it was also to contain food court, boutique, hotels, and multi storied parking. It was also agreed to remove the garbage dump yard in the vicinity. The petitioner alleged that an earlier order of termination was taken up before an arbitration tribunal that required the licensee to pay Rs 11 crore and the government to reopen Snow World. An appeal against the said order is pending before the commercial court. In the present writ petition, the judge pointed out that if sums were due then prima facie, the government ought to have moved and worked out its remedies under the Arbitration Act and ought not to have sealed the premises.

Plea to release lands from acquisition

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday heard inconclusively a matter on land acquisition in the year 1998. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Danda Madhava Reddy, resident of Nagole and 25 others challenging the acquisition of their lands in SY No .326 admeasuring 5 acres in Bhupalpally Village, Jayashanker Bhupalpally District. The petitioners contended that their lands were taken for the construction of a rehabilitation centre for displaced persons in 1998 but since then the land was kept vacant and not put to use. On that ground, the petitioners sought for denotification of their lands. The judge observing that the petitioners raised a valid legal question, directed the counsel for petitioners to file additional material and posted the case to October 10.