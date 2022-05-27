Harish Rao inaugurates 100-bed healthcare centre in Medak

Published Date - 11:25 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Finance and Helath Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating the MCH in Medak on Friday.

Medak: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated the 100-bed Mother and Child Health Care Centre (MCH) in Medak on Wednesday. The hospital was built with a budget of Rs 17 crore.

The Minister also laid a foundation stone for the construction of a municipal complex at Ramdas Junction in Medak town. The works will be taken up with a budget of Rs 3 crore. He has also handed over Dalit Bandhu units to 100 beneficiaries from Medak Assembly Constituency during his visit on Friday. He also inaugurated a skill development centre in the town.

Speaking after inaugurating the MCH, the Minister has called upon the ASHA workers to improve the deliveries in government hospitals, particularly the normal deliveries. Saying that they will certainly announce the incentives to the best performing ASHA workers, Rao said that they would also initiate action against the ASHA workers who were not performing well.

Stating that the ASHA workers stand on the frontline of the public health system, the Health Minister has said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has enhanced their salary to Rs 9,500 per month from Rs 1,500 considering the importance of their role.

Alerting the ASHA workers not to fall prey to the private hospitals which would lure them by offering a commission if they get patients to their hospitals, Rao said that they would take stern action against them.

He further said that the directions for setting up a medical college in Medak town would be issued shortly. District Collector S Harish, Zilla Parishad Chairperson R Hemalatha, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Y Chandrapal, and others were present.

