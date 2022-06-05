Harish Rao inaugurates Mythri Grounds in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated Mythri Grounds in Patancheru on Sunday evening.

Sangareddy: Finance and Helath Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated Mythri Grounds in Patancheru which was developed with Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. While the ground was developed with Rs 3.85 crore, the Sports building was constructed with a budget of Rs 3.4 crore.

Earlier, the Minister has inaugurated Oxygen plant at Area Hospital Patancheru. The Oxygen plant was installed with the support of Asian Paints Company which spent Rs 1.10 crore as part of it”s corporate social responsibility activity. Rao has also inaugurated central lighting system on the road median of NH-65. MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri and others were present.