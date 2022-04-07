Harish Rao participates in protest programme in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Siddipet: Telanagan Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders and cadre led by Finance Minister T Harish Rao have participated in a massive protest programme at RDO office in Siddipet town on Thursday. Protesting against centre’s decision to not to procure Yasangi paddy from Telangana, a huge number of TRS cadre and elected representatives from across Siddipet District have gathered at the venue. They have raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union government. The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLCs Farooq Hussain, Dr V Yadava Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharama, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula and others have participated in the protest programme. Over 5,000 people participated in the protest.