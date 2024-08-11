Harish Rao questions Congress claims of Kaleshwaram being failure

Former Minister T Harish Rao is lokking at pumping of water Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao said the Congress had attempted to project the BRS government in bad light by propagating that the entire Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had collapsed when two pillars of Medigadda barrage were damaged.

Addressing the gathering after distributing CMRF cheques to beneficiaries at his camp office in Siddipet on Sunday, Harish Rao asked how the irrigation department could pump water into Ranganayaka Sagar and other reservoirs in Siddipet if the entire KLIS had collapsed.

Saying that he had visited the reservoir on Sunday morning, Rao said the Ranganayaka Sagar was almost full of water now as the irrigation department was pumping in water. Accusing the Congress of spreading lies, he said the party was propagating that Rs.1 lakh crore spent on KLIS had gone waste.

The dormer Minister vowed to release water to all canals and tanks for this Vanakalam.