Harish Rao suspends doctor at Kondapur Area Hospital for demanding bribe from patients

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:17 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao, during surprise inspection of the health care services and facilities at Kondapur Area Hospital on Monday, has suspended a duty doctor in the hospital following complaints from patients. During the inspection, the Health Minister interacted with patients, who complained that a hospital doctor was demanding money to issue driving license fitness certificate.

Following the complaints, the Health Minister held discussions with the senior doctors at the Kondapur Area Hospital on the issue and later suspended the doctor on the spot. Harish Rao gave a stern warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken if such instances continue to take place in Government hospitals.

Later, Minister inspected the hospital’s gynaecology wing and directed officials to ensure pregnant women do not have to make multiple visits for their regular ANC check-ups, to access ultrasound scanning facilities.

The Minister congratulated the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology wing for ensuring 60 percent of the pregnancies are taken-up normally. “I urge doctors to do their best to avoid C-sections as much as possible and ensure natural deliveries are taken-up frequently,” he said.

After interacting with the patients, the Health Minister urged sanitation workers to focus on maintaining clean surroundings in the hospital.