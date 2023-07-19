Harmehar, Sanjana win mixed team silver in International Shooting Junior World Championships

Harmehar and Sanjana lost 38-43 to Italian duo of Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini in the finals
New Delhi: Indian pair of Harmehar Singh Lally and Sanjana Sood on Wednesday bagged a silver medal in the skeet mixed team event in the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championships in Changwon, Korea.
Harmehar and Sanjana had to endure a gruelling 52-shot shoot-off, which they won 26-24 eventually, enroute to the final, where they lost 38-43 to Italian duo of Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini.
Harmehar and Sanjana shot a combined 140 out of 150 in qualification, but found themselves tied for second place with American pair of Benjamin Keller and Jessi Griffin. The Italians had topped the 16-team field with a score of 141.
A shoot-off between the Indian and the American pair decided the other finalists to take on Italy.